India vs England 2nd Test 2025 – Fantasy Preview with Mahadev Book

As the cricketing giants clash again, the high-voltage India vs England Test series heads to Edgbaston, Birmingham, for the second Test match from July 2–6, 2025. With England leading 1-0 after a gritty victory at Headingley, this fixture offers India a critical chance to level the series.
Match Details – India vs England 2nd Test
- Date: July 2, 2025
- Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
- Time: 3:30 PM IST
India vs England 2nd Test Playing XI Predictions
India (Predicted XI)
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- KL Rahul
- Sai Sudharsan
- Shubman Gill (Captain)
- Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)
- Karun Nair
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Mohammed Siraj
- Prasidh Krishna
- Akash Deep / Arshdeep Singh
Note: Jasprit Bumrah is rested; India may opt for Kuldeep’s spin on the Edgbaston surface.
England (Predicted XI)
- Zak Crawley
- Ben Duckett
- Ollie Pope (Vice-Captain)
- Joe Root
- Harry Brook
- Ben Stokes (Captain)
- Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper)
- Chris Woakes
- Brydon Carse
- Josh Tongue
- Shoaib Bashir
Note: Jofra Archer’s return is under fitness evaluation; likely unchanged squad.
Fantasy Cricket Tips – Powered by Mahadev Book & Cricketbet9
Top Fantasy Picks
India
- Rishabh Pant – High-impact with bat and gloves
- Shubman Gill – Anchor at the top
- Mohammed Siraj – Leader of the bowling unit
- Kuldeep Yadav – Spin threat on Day 4–5
England
- Ben Duckett – In red-hot form
- Joe Root – Reliable middle-order anchor
- Chris Woakes – Effective in home conditions
- Shoaib Bashir – Late innings spin threat
Strategy Tips
- Captain Options: Ben Duckett, Rishabh Pant
- Vice-Captain Picks: Shubman Gill, Ollie Pope
- Bowling Core: Siraj, Krishna, Kuldeep
- All-Rounders: Jadeja (safe), Stokes (risk-reward)
- Differentials: Akash Deep, Bashir
- Team Formula: 5 batsmen, 2 all-rounders, 4 bowlers
Pitch Report – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Known for its early movement and Day 4–5 spin grip, Edgbaston is a dynamic pitch. Strategy must align with pitch evolution:
- Day 1: Seam movement – pacers favored
- Days 2–3: Best batting window
- Days 4–5: Spinners gain control
Average 1st Innings Score: 250–270 | Chasing in 4th Innings: Low success rate
Conclusion
The 2nd Test at Edgbaston is set to be a high-stakes battle. While England eye a 2–0 lead, India will fight hard to bounce back. For fantasy players using Mahadev Book or Cricketbet9, the right picks can lead to big wins.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Will Jasprit Bumrah play in the 2nd Test against England?
No, Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 2nd Test as part of workload management.
Who is likely to lead India's pace attack in Bumrah's absence?
Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack, supported by Prasidh Krishna and either Akash Deep or Arshdeep Singh.
Is Jofra Archer playing in the 2nd Test?
Jofra Archer has returned to the squad but his inclusion in the playing XI is subject to a late fitness test.
What are the match timings for the 2nd Test?
The match starts at 3:30 PM IST from July 2 to July 6, 2025.
Which players are best for Vision11 captaincy in this match?
Top captaincy picks include Ben Duckett and Rishabh Pant, both of whom can contribute significantly in both innings.
