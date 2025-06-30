India vs England 2nd Test 2025 – Fantasy Preview with Mahadev Book

As the cricketing giants clash again, the high-voltage India vs England Test series heads to Edgbaston, Birmingham, for the second Test match from July 2–6, 2025. With England leading 1-0 after a gritty victory at Headingley, this fixture offers India a critical chance to level the series.

Match Details – India vs England 2nd Test

Date: July 2, 2025

July 2, 2025 Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham Time: 3:30 PM IST

India vs England 2nd Test Playing XI Predictions

India (Predicted XI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill (Captain)

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Karun Nair

Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep / Arshdeep Singh

Note: Jasprit Bumrah is rested; India may opt for Kuldeep’s spin on the Edgbaston surface.

England (Predicted XI)

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Ollie Pope (Vice-Captain)

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes (Captain)

Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper)

Chris Woakes

Brydon Carse

Josh Tongue

Shoaib Bashir

Note: Jofra Archer’s return is under fitness evaluation; likely unchanged squad.

Top Fantasy Picks

India

Rishabh Pant – High-impact with bat and gloves

– High-impact with bat and gloves Shubman Gill – Anchor at the top

– Anchor at the top Mohammed Siraj – Leader of the bowling unit

– Leader of the bowling unit Kuldeep Yadav – Spin threat on Day 4–5

England

Ben Duckett – In red-hot form

– In red-hot form Joe Root – Reliable middle-order anchor

– Reliable middle-order anchor Chris Woakes – Effective in home conditions

– Effective in home conditions Shoaib Bashir – Late innings spin threat

Strategy Tips

Captain Options: Ben Duckett, Rishabh Pant

Ben Duckett, Rishabh Pant Vice-Captain Picks: Shubman Gill, Ollie Pope

Shubman Gill, Ollie Pope Bowling Core: Siraj, Krishna, Kuldeep

Siraj, Krishna, Kuldeep All-Rounders: Jadeja (safe), Stokes (risk-reward)

Jadeja (safe), Stokes (risk-reward) Differentials: Akash Deep, Bashir

Akash Deep, Bashir Team Formula: 5 batsmen, 2 all-rounders, 4 bowlers

Pitch Report – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Known for its early movement and Day 4–5 spin grip, Edgbaston is a dynamic pitch. Strategy must align with pitch evolution:

Day 1: Seam movement – pacers favored

Seam movement – pacers favored Days 2–3: Best batting window

Best batting window Days 4–5: Spinners gain control

Average 1st Innings Score: 250–270 | Chasing in 4th Innings: Low success rate

Conclusion

The 2nd Test at Edgbaston is set to be a high-stakes battle. While England eye a 2–0 lead, India will fight hard to bounce back. For fantasy players using Mahadev Book or Cricketbet9, the right picks can lead to big wins.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)